John D. Aldison, 86

John D. “Duck” Aldison, age 86, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The private family service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Duck was born on Feb. 10, 1934 to the late James Tommy Aldison and Decie Parrish Aldison in Sledge. He was a retired agriculture pilot and a faithful member of the Hollywood Baptist Church.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Rita Aldison Hall (Jody) of Sarah, Pat Aldison Smith (Palmer Adams) of Batesville, and Debbie Aldison Johnson (Jim) of Sardis; 7 grandchildren, Clay Goodwin (Ginger), Adam Goodwin, April Hall Lipscomb (Hays), Bryan Hall (Holly), Forrest McIlwain (Erin), Hunter McIlwain (Adrienne), and Trevor Aldison; and 7 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, John D. Aldison, Jr.