NP Cougars advance to 2nd round

Having eased past Aberdeen 45-12 last Friday in the first round of the 3A State playoffs, North Panola will embark into unfamiliar territory Friday as they travel to Nettleton in the first ever meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The Cougars enter the contest at 7-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest class 3A poll according to mississippigridiron.com with its lone loss coming at the hands of Clarksdale 22-20 in the first game of the year.

Since then North Panola have reeled off seven straight victories.

The wins include Calhoun City,(34-20) Sentatobia, (20-14) Byhalia,(31-7) Independence, (26-21) Water Valley, (42-14) and a forfeit win over Holly Springs.

North Panola is led by sophomore quarterback QD Walls who threw for five touchdowns in the win over Aberdeen. Other key Cougars include Limekin Walls,(Jr.WR) Carl Robinson, (Sr.ATH) Steven Edwards,( Sr. WR/CB) Alex Gross,(Sr.DE/RB) and Rod Taylor (Sr. LB).

Nettleton meanwhile comes into the game sporting a 7-2 record after defeating Humphreys County 31-0 last Friday. The Tigers only losses have been to Amory (14-0) and Booneville (14-6).

Nettleton this season has beaten Hatley (56-0), Baldwyn (26-14), Aberdeen (20-0), Belmont (48-31), Kossuth (55-20), Alcorn Central (34-0), and Humphreys.

The Tigers are directed by senior quarterback Davis Oswalt with sophomore wide receiver Zavian Dilworth as his main target. Senior linebackers Charlie Sullivan and Marcus Thomas along with junior defensive back Jacorien Moore spearheads the Nettleton defense.

Tickets are $8 and available at the gate.