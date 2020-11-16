Early Egg Bowl a possibility; Rebels postponed this weekend
By Jake Thompson
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss currently does not have a game scheduled for this weekend anymore, but it could be filled by Monday night with an in-state rival.
The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning that the Rebels’ game at No. 6 Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday is postponed due to the Aggies’ ongoing issues with COVID-19, which also caused them to postpone last week’s game against Tennessee.
