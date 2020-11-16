expand
November 16, 2020

Early Egg Bowl a possibility; Rebels postponed this weekend

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 2:02 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

By Jake Thompson

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss currently does not have a game scheduled for this weekend anymore, but it could be filled by Monday night with an in-state rival.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning that the Rebels’ game at No. 6 Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday is postponed due to the Aggies’ ongoing issues with COVID-19, which also caused them to postpone last week’s game against Tennessee.

