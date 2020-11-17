Lady Wave whips Byhalia 47-21

The North Delta Lady Green Wave bounced back from last week’s loss to Oxford with a 47-21 thumping of Byhalia Saturday in the Independence Lady Kats tournament.

Shelby Boone led the way with 13 points followed by 12 points from Sadie Gray and 10 from Ally Alford.

Isabella Morrow accounted for eight with Libby Miller and Ellie Gray rounding out the scoring with two points each.

North Delta played at Carroll Academy last night (Tuesday) before returning home Thursday to face Bayou Academy beginning at 3 p.m.