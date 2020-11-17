Mother Christine Morris Franklin, 86

Mother Christine Morris Franklin transitioned into a new life at Tupelo Medical Hospital on Nov. 6, 2020. She was a retired Head Start Teacher and cared for children in her home for many years. She was born March 9, 1934.

She will be missed by family, friends, church and community. She is survived by six children: Gregory A. Franklin (Sylvia) of Batesville, Raymond Franklin (Gloria) of Horn Lake, Dr. Rodney Franklin (Brandi) of Memphis, three daughters. Bridget Franklin of Batesville, Sherry Franklin of Nashville, and Myra Franklin of Atlanta. She has two adorable granddaughters, Ava and Arin Franklin, along with four grandsons: Nicholas, Peyton and Chance Franklin and Cameron Leatherwood.

A host of loving nieces, great nieces and one great-great niece. She will be missed by her lifelong friends Mrs. Earnestine Cooper McCain of Batesville, and Mrs. Bertha Irby of Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her late husband Albert Franklin.

Special First Cousins from the family Golden Club are Ocerine Green of Pope, Lester Love of Memphis, and Katherine Ferguson of Houston, TX.

The family is grateful for the dedicated service from her caregivers were Delilah Armstead, Patricia Norwood and Vera Pollard.

All Memorials can be sent to Concord Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Batesville, MS 38606