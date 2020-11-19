expand
November 19, 2020

8-week-old infant dies at daycare of Oxford

Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that it has suspended the license of a Lafayette County childcare facility after an 8-week-old baby died.

Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. “has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility,” according to an order signed by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

See this developing story here. https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2020/11/19/mother-goose-daycare-shut-down-after-infant-death/

