Doris Jean Dillon Standard, 81, passed away at Charleston Nursing Home in Charleston in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Doris was the widow of Jesse Lamar Standard.

There will be a private family funeral service for Doris at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Wells Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville. Doris will be interred at Forrest Memorial Park.

Doris was born March 19, 1939 to the late W.A. Dillon and Velvie Locke Dillon in Selmer, TN. She worked as a bookkeeper for Meek Auto Sales in Batesville for 25 years before retirement. Doris’ favorite past time was shopping. She was a member of Pope Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by one son, Randy Standard (Dee Dee) of Pope; one daughter, Brenda Duboise of Pope; 5 grandchildren, Chris Gianelloni, Dillon Duboise, Ethan Murphree, Emily Standard, Eli Standard; 3 great grandchildren, Seth Murphree, Alley Duboise, and Weston Duboise.

Memorial contribution may be made to Pope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Pope, MS 38658 in Doris’ honor.