Floyd Hill, 80, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Sardis. He was the husband of Betty Hill.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at McIvor Baptist Church Cemetery near Sardis.

The family will receive friends beginning at noon prior to the service at Wells Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be provided later.