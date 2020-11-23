Mrs. Elizabeth Golden, 75, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020 at her residence in the Locke Station community. The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 20, in The Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Homein Marks. Interment followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery located near Clarksdale.

Mrs. Golden was a homemaker, loved spending time with family , going to church and enjoyed cooking and the holidays.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Golden; four sons, Johnny Golden, Billy Golden (Mildred), Robert Golden (Lynn), all of Batesville,; and Buford Golden (Louise) of Marks; three grandchildren, Marsha Alexander (Scott) of Duck Hill, Derek Smith (Shanna) of Pope, and; Nicole Gabbard (Trey) of Batesville; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda Ragon (Kenny) of Batesville, Wanda Melton (John) of Clarksdale, and Carolyn Funz of Clarksdale; two brothers, R.L. Cox of Marks, and James Cox; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mabrine Cox, three brothers, Charles, Elvis, and Stanley Cox, and a sister, Linda West.