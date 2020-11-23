Strive for harmony to make life better

Eureka Columnist

The sun slowly climbs in the eastern sky, beginning to illuminate the tops of the trees, which are all dressed in their finest fall foliage. The frost sparkles and twinkles in the bright light, and the birds are singing their praises for another day and the warmth of the sun.

As the light climbs higher, the trees seem to stand a little prouder and the world begins to awaken. The crisp air is invigorating, and wildlife begins to stir. I love these mornings…the quiet, brightness, colors and the promise of a new day.

The oranges, golds, and burgundies are accentuated by the evergreens, who stand as silent sentinels. Their branches offer a barrier between the cold winds and rains. Birds and animals know they can shelter in these lush branches and even the occasional person who was caught in the rain while walking.

The evergreens do not fight for attention as they know that the winter winds will soon send all the pretty leaves whirling to the ground, to shine no more. They also know that they will be the only color in the forests and yards as fall changes over to winter, and they patiently await their turn. Winter is their season and they have the honor of being adorned for the Christmas season.

Each tree has an important function in the forest, and each one will share their space with all the others – living in harmony – as a family.

The night and clear skies make the stars shine brighter, and entice you outdoors to enjoy the mesmerizing dance of the flames of a bonfire. To enjoy the smell of wood smoke and toasted marshmallows, as you sip a cup of hot cocoa is simply peaceful.

This is the season where the focus shifts on family and friends and being thankful. We should also take time to focus on the good things in life. The simple joy of listening to birds sing, children giggle, dogs bark and the noises of everyday life.

Taking time to just look at everything around us and marvel at the wonder of it all. We should think of the many blessings we have and remember to just say “thank you, Lord” for all you have given me, for loving me and for watching over me.

We can learn lessons from the trees in the forest – don’t steal the spotlight from someone else, stand watch over your family and offer shelter when needed. We all know someone who is sick, or in need.

Make a pot of soup, and take it to them. Offer to babysit for the tired busy mom who doesn’t have a minute to herself. Bake an extra pie during the holidays and share. Call a family member, or friend, you haven’t spoken to recently and just chat. Tip the young man who bagged your groceries. I’m always glad to see young adults working and helping out.

If money is tight, and we all know how expensive things have become, then pray for your neighbor, your family, your friends, your church and our country. Be thankful and mindful we are still able to attend the church of our choice and worship. One of the best things my paternal grandmother did was write some of her family history.

We each have a copy and have shared it with our children. Write down your family history and your memories of your childhood and your family will have it to keep. When I am missing her and my heart longs for the ones who are no longer here and of my childhood days, I get out the pages and think of her. It is a comfort to read her neat handwriting, and I smile because she took the time to do this for us. Bittersweet.

We all need to plant seeds of kindness and caring…and learn to live in harmony and peace. I know we can’t change the whole word, but my hope will continue to be that we make a difference in our own homes, our communities, at work and in our churches.

I look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I pray you and your families will be blessed and able to be together…after all that is the most important – sharing and taking the time to just be.

Thank you, lord, for this day and the ones we share it with.