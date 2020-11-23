Youth hunt at Grenada Lake announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that Grenada Lake will host its annual youth deer hunt over two weekends, Dec. 26-28, 2020 and Jan. 1-3, 2021.

Registration begins Dec. 3 and ends Dec. 8. Hunters may register by emailing Natural Resources Specialist Will Clark at will.clark@usace.army.mil. The email must include the youth hunter’s name and age as well as the accompanying adult’s name, age, and phone number.

To be eligible for participation, youth hunters must be between the ages of eight and 15 and be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 years old with a valid Mississippi hunting license. Youth hunters may harvest a maximum of one buck and two does during the hunt.

Hunters and their locations will be selected through a random drawing process. All hunters will be provided with a packet outlining the hunt’s rules and regulations as well as a detailed map of their hunting area. Each hunting area will contain ground blinds and two-man ladder stands for hunters’ use.

The purpose of the hunt is to encourage young people to become more involved in outdoor recreation and habitat preservation. The hunt also helps control the deer population.

“We are excited to continue our annual tradition of hosting this event for young hunters,” said Clark. “We wish them all a safe and successful hunting season.”

For more information about this hunt or other hunting opportunities at Grenada Lake, please contact the Grenada Lake Field Office at 662-226-5911.

Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, the four Mississippi flood control reservoirs in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility, were authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936, which provided a plan designed to address flooding that originated in the Yazoo Basin. The four reservoirs are used to hold runoff, or excess rainwater, as a flood-prevention measure. With approximately 3.2 million visitors each year, the north Mississippi lakes also contribute approximately $82 million into the local economy.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.