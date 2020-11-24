expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 4:19 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

In Panola County in the past week 96 new cases of positive coronavirus were reported. The Mississippi State Department of Health also said one patient died from the disease.

As of Monday afternoon, the state health department’s official records have Panola County with 2,120 cases and 47 deaths since March 11.

The state health department said] that Mississippi has reported 142,301 cases and at least 3,657 deaths from COVID-19. That’s an increase of about 5,000 infections and 56 fatalities in the last week.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Mack Earl McCollins, 84

American in Transition: What’s the Hurry?

Independence too much for Lady Wave in Holiday Shootout

Green Wave play Central Hinds hard, come up short

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE