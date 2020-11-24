expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Independence too much for Lady Wave in Holiday Shootout

By Brad Greer

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

North Delta School girls basketball coach Harrison Nickle rallies the Lady Wave late in the game against Independence Monday night, Nov. 23, in Batesville.  (Glennie Pou)

Shelby Boone had 10 points against the Independence Lady Kats. (Glennie Pou)

 

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Mack Earl McCollins, 84

American in Transition: What’s the Hurry?

Independence too much for Lady Wave in Holiday Shootout

Green Wave play Central Hinds hard, come up short

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE