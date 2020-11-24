Mack Earl McCollins, 84, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Pope.

Services for Mr. McCollins will be Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Enid with Rev. Zannie Leland, Jr., will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at visitation Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary, and also from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

He as a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris McCollins of Pope, three sons, two daughters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Mt. McCollins was a pillar of the community, friends said. He worked many years at Yocona Gin Co.