November 25, 2020

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 6:35 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Governor Tate Reeves has announced additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11.

Those additional counties are: Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Neshoba, Panola, Perry, Prentiss, Stone, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union. As of now 41 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are included within this order.

“As we go into Thanksgiving, please be extra cautious and look out for your loved ones. These are critical times,” Governor Reeves said. “There is much more COVID-19 around us, and therefore a greater risk that you pass the virus to someone that you love dearly.”

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

