expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Former Rangers will be on football fields across the country this weekend

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Ole Miss defensive end Hal Northern is one of eight former NWCC Rangers that will take the field Saturday afternoon in the Battle for the Golden Egg rivalry game between the Rebels and Mississippi State. (Northwest Sports Information)

By Brian Lentz

SENATOBIA – With COVID-19 postponements beginning to significantly ramp up in the college football world, the status of many games scheduled for this weekend remain up in the air as Thanksgiving draws closer. Despite some notable postponements and cancellations involving teams with former Northwest standouts, several former Rangers will still take the field this weekend for their respective teams.

Click here for a list of former Rangers to watch for this week and how to watch. (*NOTE: Some games may be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. All times are Central. Check your local listings.)

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Frances Ann Flowers, 75

Pigskin Picks Week 11 Contest

John Talmage Goodnite,  85,

Former Rangers will be on football fields across the country this weekend

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays

News

Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

News

MSU, Mississippi Small Business Development Center partner on cybersecurity

News

8-week-old infant dies at daycare of Oxford

Panola County News

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Now Available 

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases up here, around state

Batesville News

Rotary’s Gateway event another success

Panola County News

County thinking about dispensaries

Panola County News

Marascalco named state Officer of the Year

Batesville News

Mayor makes disappointing announcement about Batesville tradition

Panola County News

Como man arrested on child sex material charge

News

Rotary Student of the Month