expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 4:50 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

On Nov. 5, 2020, Batesville Fire Department had three recruits that graduated from the Mississippi Fire Academy in Pearl as professional firefighters. They are (from left)  Austin Beavers, Cody Inman and Hunter Stanford. This is a seven week physically and mentally demanding course that instills teamwork, teaches advanced search and rescue skills, as well as science of fire behavior and advanced methods of fire suppression. They currently serve as professional firefighters for the City Of Batesville Fire Department.

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Wicker Marks 400th Anniversary of Mayflower Arrival

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Remembering to be thankful this wonderful season

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays

News

Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

News

MSU, Mississippi Small Business Development Center partner on cybersecurity

News

8-week-old infant dies at daycare of Oxford

Panola County News

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Now Available 

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases up here, around state

Batesville News

Rotary’s Gateway event another success

Panola County News

County thinking about dispensaries

Panola County News

Marascalco named state Officer of the Year

Batesville News

Mayor makes disappointing announcement about Batesville tradition

Panola County News

Como man arrested on child sex material charge

News

Rotary Student of the Month