Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

On Nov. 5, 2020, Batesville Fire Department had three recruits that graduated from the Mississippi Fire Academy in Pearl as professional firefighters. They are (from left) Austin Beavers, Cody Inman and Hunter Stanford. This is a seven week physically and mentally demanding course that instills teamwork, teaches advanced search and rescue skills, as well as science of fire behavior and advanced methods of fire suppression. They currently serve as professional firefighters for the City Of Batesville Fire Department.