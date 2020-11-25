expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Frances Ann Flowers, 75

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Frances Ann Flowers, 75, of Sardis, formerly of Memphis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sardis Community Nursing Home.

Ms. Flowers was born on February 18, 1945 in Batesville,  to the late Frances Austin Flowers and Lemmie P. Flowers. Before retirement, she spent her life working in retail sales.

She was a member of Wells Station Baptist Church in Memphis. Ann was a loving sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind her sister, Beatrice Walthall (Don) of Sarah.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Gean Flowers; her brother, Alton C. Flowers; and her parents.

Graveside services will be held  Saturday, Nov. 28,  at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Greg Boyles, 1966 Leslie Rd., Pope, MS 38658.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Frances Ann Flowers, 75

Pigskin Picks Week 11 Contest

John Talmage Goodnite,  85,

Former Rangers will be on football fields across the country this weekend

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays

News

Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

News

MSU, Mississippi Small Business Development Center partner on cybersecurity

News

8-week-old infant dies at daycare of Oxford

Panola County News

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Now Available 

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases up here, around state

Batesville News

Rotary’s Gateway event another success

Panola County News

County thinking about dispensaries

Panola County News

Marascalco named state Officer of the Year

Batesville News

Mayor makes disappointing announcement about Batesville tradition

Panola County News

Como man arrested on child sex material charge

News

Rotary Student of the Month