50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

The 50th death attributed to Covid-19 has been recorded in Panola County, according to the daily updates posted on the website of the Mississippi State Department of Health. Data kept since March 11 shows 2,198 positive tests for coronavirus have been reported, with about 10 percent of the cases requiring patients to be hospitalized.

Daily death by county numbers fluctuates slightly because health officials are days, sometimes weeks, investigating reported deaths to determine if the fatality was caused by Covid-19. The Department of Health has said the state does not count deaths of individuals with Covid-19 as virus-caused without additional questions.

Statewide, as of Thursday (Nov. 26) afternoon, there have been 145,636 reported cases in Mississippi with 3,745 deaths. The state’s website offers a variety of statistical breakdowns, including gender and race data. About 49 percent of all coronavirus cases and deaths in the state have been White, compared to 43 percent of infections and 47 percent of deaths among Black citizens. Asian, Hispanic, and American Indian numbers, along with a few cases were race could not be determined.

The MSDH webpage updated for Friday, Nov. 27, can be found here.

Daily county activity since March 11 can be found here.

Panola County snapshots can be found here.

A draft of the state’s vaccination plan can be found here.