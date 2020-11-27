Local business owner Earlie Gene Moore, 82, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services were at Willow Springs Assembly of God Church with interment at Bethel Cemetery near Enid on Nov. 7. Rev. Tommy Darby and Rev. Eddie Randolph officiated.

Earlie was born on Feb. 13, 1938 to the late Thomas Earl Moore and Lessie L. Pettit Moore in Lambert. He worked many jobs, but was most proud of his business he ran alongside with his son, Moore’s Air Conditioner Service. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching football games on TV.

The family wishes to thank hospice and friends for the good care given to their loved one.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Bette Moore of Batesville; two children, Dennis and Janice Moore both of Batesville; one step-daughter, Melissa Cooper of Virginia; one brother, H.L. Moore of Batesville; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Moore; one step-son, Larry “Bubba” Campbell; four brothers, Bill Moore, Buddy Moore, Dean Moore, and William Moore.