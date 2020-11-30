Lonnie C. Edlin, Jr., 81, of Sardis passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Lonnie was born on April 9, 1939 in Panola County, to the late Cora Dell Appleton Edlin and Lonnie Clayton Edlin, Sr. He was retired from American Electric and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his family which includes his wife, Carrie Elaine Edlin of Sardis; two sons, Jeff Edlin (Amber) of Como, and Mark Edlin (Ashley) of Hernando; one daughter, Heather Michelle Edlin Davis of Lewisburg; one step-daughter, Dana Moore (James) of Southaven; one step-son, Clint Raines of Memphis; three sisters, Cammie Simmerman (Robert) of Sardis, Kay Goforth (Jimmy) of Batesville, and Jane Edlin Hill of Senatobia; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Edlin was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Dell and Clay; two brothers, Doug Edlin and Danny Edlin; and two sisters, Sue Edlin Sullivan and Ann Edlin Hall.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Sardis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 83, Sardis, MS 38666.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.