expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

Paul Eugene Emery, 68

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 1:15 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Eugene Emery, born July 9, 1952, in Southland Indiana to James and Georganna Emery. Paul died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from a terminal illness.

He was preceded in death by Cody Lee and Elijah Emery. Paul leaves behind his wife and best friend of 49 years, Gaynell Emery; 2 children, James D. Emery of Crowder, and Theresa Emery of Clarksdale; 2 brothers, David Emery of Hunnington, Utah, James L. Emery of Hot Springs, AR. Paul had 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Paul dedicated his life to volunteering his time to numerous local food pantries and firefighting. His love for gardening and his pets was unmeasurable. Paul also enjoyed auction, yard sales, and thrift stores. He collected vintage Disney movies and records.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5,  at 10:30 a.m. at the First Assembly of God in Crowder. Officiating Pastor will be Kenneth Hall.

While we were shocked at the quickness of Paul’s Death, we know his suffering was short. Many of you have reached out asking how you can help our family during this time. We appreciate your thoughtfulness and ask for prayers so that we can find peace concerning this tragedy.

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

Lonnie C. Edlin, Jr., 81

Paul Eugene Emery, 68

NP Cougars listed on postseason honor teams

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays

News

Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

News

MSU, Mississippi Small Business Development Center partner on cybersecurity

News

8-week-old infant dies at daycare of Oxford