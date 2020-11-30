Paul Eugene Emery, 68

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Eugene Emery, born July 9, 1952, in Southland Indiana to James and Georganna Emery. Paul died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from a terminal illness.

He was preceded in death by Cody Lee and Elijah Emery. Paul leaves behind his wife and best friend of 49 years, Gaynell Emery; 2 children, James D. Emery of Crowder, and Theresa Emery of Clarksdale; 2 brothers, David Emery of Hunnington, Utah, James L. Emery of Hot Springs, AR. Paul had 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Paul dedicated his life to volunteering his time to numerous local food pantries and firefighting. His love for gardening and his pets was unmeasurable. Paul also enjoyed auction, yard sales, and thrift stores. He collected vintage Disney movies and records.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Assembly of God in Crowder. Officiating Pastor will be Kenneth Hall.

While we were shocked at the quickness of Paul’s Death, we know his suffering was short. Many of you have reached out asking how you can help our family during this time. We appreciate your thoughtfulness and ask for prayers so that we can find peace concerning this tragedy.