Sullivant-Gray to wed Dec. 5

Mr. and Mrs. David Barefoot and Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Sullivant announce the wedding of their daughter, Madilyn Sullivant, to Cody Gray, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Gray.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Middleton officiating. A reception will follow the marriage.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Smith, Ms. Pat Sullivant, Mr. Jerry Legge, Sr., and the late Mr. S.C. Sullivant.

She is a 2016 graduate of North Delta School and a 2020 graduate of Mississippi Delta Community College with a major in dental hygiene.

The groom is the grandson of the late Ms. Mary Ann Wilson, the late Mr. Jack Wilson, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Gray.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in 2011, and from the University of Mississippi in 2015 with a degree in exercise science.