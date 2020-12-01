expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Sullivant-Gray to wed Dec. 5

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 11:09 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Mr. and Mrs. David Barefoot and Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Sullivant announce the wedding of their daughter, Madilyn Sullivant, to Cody Gray, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Gray.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Middleton officiating. A reception will follow the marriage.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Smith, Ms. Pat Sullivant, Mr. Jerry Legge, Sr., and the late Mr. S.C. Sullivant.

She is a 2016 graduate of North Delta School and a 2020 graduate of Mississippi Delta Community College with a major in dental hygiene.

The groom is the grandson of the late Ms. Mary Ann Wilson, the late Mr. Jack Wilson, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Gray.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in 2011, and from the University of Mississippi in 2015 with a degree in exercise science.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Peggy Reynolds Brewer, 82

Sullivant-Gray to wed Dec. 5

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays

News

Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

News

MSU, Mississippi Small Business Development Center partner on cybersecurity