expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Green Wave rolls at Indianola Academy

By Brad Greer

Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Isabella Morrow drives past a defender earlier this week against Marvell Academy.

The North Delta Green Wave basketball teams traveled to Indianola Tuesday and took three of four games.

Varsity girls
ND – 54
IA – 16
Despite dressing out only seven players, the Lady Green Wave improved to 11-4 on the season with the lopsided victory.
Ally Alford poured in 31 points, all in the first half, to lead North Delta in scoring.
Freshman Paizlee Woods followed with six while Isabella Morrow and Emily Wells added five each. Sydney Talley provided four with Sophie Williams rounding out the scoring with three points.
Sadie Gray covers a Marvell opponent earlier this week.
Varsity boys
IA – 52
ND – 47
North Delta led 23-13 at halftime but could not hold to the lead as Indianola used a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter to surge ahead before holding on to the win.
Drake Barton led North Delta (1-3) with 15 points while Cody Bost added 14. Grayson Alford provided seven points with Ryan Gibson registering four. Matt Johnson and Blaine Sanders rounded out the scoring with three and two points each.
Grayson Alford (ND #1)
JH Boys
ND – 60
IA – 32
Grayson Alford powered his way to 28 points in leading the Junior High boys to a runaway win. Bost accounted for 14 while Johnson added six. Tucker Bryant garnered four while Gage Byrant, Kasan Bates and Levi Martin had two points each.
JH Girls
ND – 38
IA-16
Woods led all scorers with 20 points as the junior high Lady Wave cruised to the win. Emily Wells added nine while Jada Byrant provided three points. Brooklyn Booth, Cadie Coker and Laney Taylor had two points apiece.
North Delta travels to Desoto, Ark, Monday, Dec. 7, for four games beginning at 4 p.m.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Green Wave rolls at Indianola Academy

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Constance O’Neal, 71

Irene Burt,  87

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Panola County News

County remains under mandate; 53 deaths now

News

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays