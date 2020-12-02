expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Batesville Municipal Court 12/2/20

By Brad Greer

Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Dec.2, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Eramarie K. Jacobs, 215 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of animal cruelty and fined $346 due in 30 days.
Anthony B. House,706 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225 due in 30 days.
Richard J. Norris, 210 Elm Rd., Apt. 354, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and non-payment of old fines all totaling $881 due in 30 days.
Ricky L. Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness and simple possession of marijuana and fined $668 due in 30 days.
Johnson Earl Owens, Jr. 324 Patton Ln., Apt. 16, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm within the city limits and given a Dec. 9 trial date.
Tamiko L. Moore, 210 Draper St., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and non-payment of old fines totaling $2,619.
Jarvis C. Poole, no address given, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant on charges of petit larceny, domestic violence and no drivers license.
D’Lirian Casey,15710 Hwy. 315  Sardis, failed to arrear and was issued an arrest warrant on charges of two counts of domestic violence and non-payment of old fines.
Dameon C.Sanford,207 Gordon Dr.,Batesville, was ordered to pay $2,510 in contempt of court charges.
Robert L. Spain, Jr., 375-A Tubbs Rd., Batesville had a charge of possession of a stolen firearm bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.
Rondenisha Ladd, 112 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, had a charge of receiving stolen property bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.
Elbert M. Ray, 208 Pollard St., Batesville, had felony possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic violence bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.
In cases set for trial,
Shalamar McJunkins, 522 Baker St., Water Valley, had a case of running a red light and no tag continued until Dec. 9.
George R. Bouler, 1575 View Banks Rd., Alligator, had a case of DUI-Refusal continued until Jan. 6.
Bryan M. Jackson, no address given, was found guilty of contempt and fined $839.
 Johnathon Griffin, no address given, was found guilty of shoplifting and was given credit for 10 days time served in jail.
Nicholas Byers, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and fined $886.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Jack Kennedy, 84

Green Wave rolls at Indianola Academy

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Constance O’Neal, 71

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Panola County News

County remains under mandate; 53 deaths now

News

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays