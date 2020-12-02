Blast From the Past (1973)

This photo published in The Panolian in 1973 with the following cutline:

In traditional “Jolly Circus Day” graduation exercises, Mrs. T.B. Holloman’s Kindergarten happily went through the motions of a grand performance on a sunny morning. Graduates include (sitting) Lee Robison, Pat Swain, and Nina Maddux, (second row) James Glasgow, Billie Ann Austin, Ben Flint, Chris Lott, Bryan Hogan, Betty Jo Brassell, Jim Collier, Rita Jean Williams, June Daniel, Wanda Carol Haynes, and Pat Seal, (back row) Becky Bickerstaff, Janey Graves, Fred Graves, Beth Polk, Mike White, Linda Hentz, Frank Vance, Angela Dickey, Lisa Heafner, Charlotte White, and Cindy Mothershed. (File Photo)