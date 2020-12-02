expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

County remains under mandate; 53 deaths now

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The 50th death attributed to Covid-19 was recorded in Panola County last week, according to the daily updates posted on the website of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Since that milestone was reached  three more deaths caused by the coronavirus have been reported by the MSDH as of Tuesday. Data kept since March 11 shows 2,373 positive tests for coronavirus have been reported in the county, with about 10 percent of the cases requiring patients to be hospitalized.

Panola County remains under a mask mandate under an order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves for counties whose daily infection rate is deemed to have reached a level requiring the extra precaution in public places.

Daily death by county numbers fluctuates slightly because health officials are days, sometimes weeks, investigating reported deaths to determine if the fatality was caused by Covid-19. The Department of Health has said the state does not count deaths of individuals with Covid-19 as virus-caused without additional questions.

Statewide, as of Wednesday, Nov. 27, there have been 156,868 reported cases in Mississippi with 3,851 deaths. The state’s data says 128,746 are presumed to have recovered from the sickness.

The 2,457 new cases reported by the MSDH on Wednesday is the highest number in a single day since Nov. 21 when 1,972 cases were recorded.

Included in the state totals are 7,773 positive tests from residents of long term care facilities with 1,456 fatalities. In Panola County, there have been 60 cases in those facilities resulting in 11 deaths.

The state’s website offers a variety of statistical breakdowns, including gender and race data. About 49 percent of all coronavirus cases and deaths in the state have been White, compared to 43 percent of infections and 47 percent of deaths among Black citizens. Asian, Hispanic, and American Indian numbers, along with a few cases were race could not be determined.

Click here to access the MSDH page with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 overview.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Constance O’Neal, 71

Irene Burt,  87

Batesville Municipal Court 12/2/20

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Panola County News

County remains under mandate; 53 deaths now

News

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties

News

Highway Patrol will begin checkpoints Wednesday for holiday

Batesville News

New tattoo shop has long term goals

Panola County News

Purest gratitude is forged by adversity

Panola County News

COVID-19 cases at 2,120

Panola County News

5 reasons to shop local this season 

News

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court

News

Abundant poinsettia colors bring beauty to holidays