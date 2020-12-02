Pope Bulldogs split with Coldwater

The Pope Junior High Bulldogs split a two-game set with Coldwater Tuesday with the Lady Dawgs winning 24-9, and the Coldwater boys taking the nightcap 27-12.

Lakeirra Hall paced the Pope girls with six points followed by Presley Morris, Kyaniyah Fondren, Isabel Marquez and Aarian Crowder all providing four points each. Braylee Martin finished with two points.

Rapheal Holman led the Pope boys with seven points with Will Davis and Hunter Carpenter adding three and two points.