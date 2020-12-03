Charles A. Bayer, Sr., 65

Charles A. “Chuck” Bayer, Sr, age 65, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Chuck will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Forrest Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Burney will officiate.

Chuck was born June 8, 1955 to the late Robert Bayer and Jane Burrows Bayer in Memphis. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.

He was a retired grocery store manager. Chuck was a Mason as well as a Shriner. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Water Valley. In his spare time he enjoyed working in the yard and planting a garden. Chuck also tinkered with woodworking. Most of all he liked to make people laugh and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Vanlandingham Bayer of Coffeeville; children, Angie Carlisle (Greg) of Sardis, Carol Ashby (Rick) of Locke Station, September Reece (Michael) of Memphis, Allan Bayer (Joann) also of Memphis, and the mother of his children, Donna Bayer of Memphis.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bobby” Bayer.