expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

Major water leaking forces early school dismissal

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 12:56 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

The City of Batesville Water Department has worked all day to repair a major water line break on Eureka Street.

City workers were called about 2 a.m. Thursday when a small geyser of water was discovered shooting from the ground about where Batesville Dental Clinic is located at 113 Eureka. Since then Eureka has been blocked as the Water Department has worked to control the high pressure break.

Water service was off for most of the Downtown and central Batesville area until about 6:30 a.m. when workers were able to open some valves and restore service while trying to locate a main valve that would stop the gushing water and allow for repairs.

The broken line is located in one of the oldest parts of Batesville and much of the underground utilities in that area are not mapped. Water Department employees are basically using the same system to locate a main valve that children use to hunt for Easter eggs -mostly looking for something that is hidden until it’s found by chance.

As a result of the leak, the Water Department said about noon that water service would be completely shut off to the area about 1 p.m. School officials in turn made the decision to dismiss all South Panola Schools – except Pope School – early because students and staff on the campuses located on College Streets would have no water.

Once South Panola begins its daily bus routes, students at all the school in Batesville must be picked up to avoid making extra trips and getting students home hours after school is dismissed.  Pope School operates independently on bus routes.

South Panola’s website said the schools would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

 

 

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Road trip to Arkansas recommended

Some are relaxing instead of being a blessing

Charles A. Bayer, Sr., 65

Holiday was much different than those of yesteryear

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

Major water leaking forces early school dismissal

Panola County News

Partnering to prevent senior fraud

Batesville News

Billion Lights of Batesville contest prizes announced

News

State officials warn of possible medical marijuana scams

News

MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

Panola County News

Darby Sworn Monday

News

Is honey healthy? How to make sure you don’t get stung

News

Live Christmas trees need to be watered for safety

Batesville News

Teen candidate recalls election 47 years ago

Panola County News

County remains under mandate; 53 deaths now

News

Winterlike cold blast causes South to shiver

News

Cold snap doesn’t have to catch gardeners unaware

News

MDAH among top genealogy websites in United States 

News

Who will be allowed to make money off medical marijuana in Mississippi?

News

Reclaimed wood offers advantages and beauty

Panola County News

MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

Batesville News

Collection box for veterans group drawing complaints

Panola County News

USACE Vicksburg District announces maintenance at Engineer Point

Panola County News

50th coronavirus death recorded in Panola County

News

After Mississippi pastor sees 50% spike in funerals, a plea for Thanksgiving

Panola County News

$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

Batesville News

Batesville firefighters graduate from state fire academy

News

‘A Good Meal Is Hard to Find’ is packed with Southern storytelling and good eats

Panola County News

Panola added to list of ‘Safe Recovery’ mask mandate counties