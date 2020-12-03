expand
December 3, 2020

Some are relaxing instead of being a blessing

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:50 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Every day is a day of thanksgiving, but we come together this time of year to share the blessings that God has bestowed on us through the thick and the thin, the good times and the bad.

I pray that everyone celebrated safely to protect the loved ones we care so much for.

Like many of you, we miss our children who live so far away. As we turn the tide we see more light that lifts the spirit with love and the sound of music that brings us close.

As we share one day at a time we continue to press for the mark of a higher calling. We must hold on to God’s unchanging hands. The 91st Psalm brings us closer to him. Don’t give in to the darkness that tries to claim your life. Give your life to Christ, not to the one who wants to destroy your inner being.

Driving to church I see young men and women who could be a blessing to others, but they want to lay back and relax on the prosperity of others.

Every day is a day of thanksgiving. Many people are ungrateful, or too busy to say thank you.

Psalm 107: O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good, for his mercy endureth for all.

