December 3, 2020

Virginia Natalie Moseley Floyd

Published 1:11 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Virginia Natalie Moseley Floyd of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorthy Caruthers Moseley Saunders and Paul Wilde Moseley, and sister Tracy Moseley Bragen.

She is survived by her sister Paula Krohn, brother Pete Moseley, her children, Doug Floyd (Lynn), Natalie Stephens (David), and Lee Ann Dantone (Vince) and her grandchildren, Jeremiah Cook (Lindsay), Sarah Dantone, Rosie Dantone, Christopher Dantone, and great -granddaughter  Victoria Miccini.

During her full life, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, drawing, traveling, playing bridge and her family.

A celebration of life may be planned for a later date in her hometown of Sardis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

