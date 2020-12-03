expand
December 3, 2020

Woman arrested for infant’s death at Oxford daycare

Published 12:15 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

By Jake Thompson

Oxford Eagle

A Grenada woman was arrested in connection with the death of an eight-week-old infant at Mother Goose of Oxford last month.

Amy Rogers, 23, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. She was charged with Culpable Negligence Manslaughter as a result of the investigation that began on Nov. 17 at Mother Goose of Oxford daycare, located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford.

