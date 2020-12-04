expand
December 4, 2020

COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say

Published 1:01 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Liz Jassin and Nexstar Media Wire

The Department of Defense on Wednesday released the first images of a COVID-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits.

The cards will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s coronavirus vaccine initiative.

“Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, said in a CNN report.

The CDC issued a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook stating, “For most COVID-19 vaccine products, two doses of vaccine, separated by 21 or 28 days, will be needed. Because different COVID-19 vaccine products will not be interchangeable, a vaccine recipient’s second dose must be from the same manufacturer as their first dose.”

Last month, the Defense Department said it was redefining its plans for delivering the vaccine nationwide.

“The CDC brings a lot to the table. They get vaccines out every year, from children’s immunizations to the flu vaccine,” said Paul Ostrowski, Operation Warp Speed Director for Supply, Production and Distribution. “So the CDC, Health and Human Services and our Department of Defense Planners, who got after the manufacturing piece and are working with the states to plan for every distribution contingency — create a powerful force.”

