expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Panola County restaurant inspection grades

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 11:49 am Friday, December 4, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health regularly updates its website with results of a variety of inspections conducted by the state.

Here is a list of restaurant inspections conducted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 in Panola County.

There were 16 inspections reported with two grades of C assigned. A and B designations do not require second inspections, but any food service outlet that receives a C must be re-inspected the next week for officials to see that corrections have been made.

Here is a list of all restaurants in Mississippi inspected between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3.

An explanation of the inspection grading system and how to make food safety complaints is here.

 

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

SEC announces changes in football schedules

Panola County restaurant inspection grades

Certified 2020 General Election results available on state website

The Food Factor: Spiced Cocoa

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE