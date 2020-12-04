The Food Factor: Spiced Cocoa

MSU Extension Service

Nothing says “happy holidays” like a cup of hot cocoa! This year, treat yourself to a homemade treat—spiced cocoa from scratch!

Sure, opening a pre-made mix is easy, but once you try these delicious homemade options, it will be hard to go back to the packets!

Enjoy, and happy holidays from The Food Factor crew!

Spiced Cocoa

Ingredients:

4 cups fat-free or 1% milk

4 Tablespoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, if desired

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

additional cinnamon, if desired

dash of salt, if desired

Directions:

Wash hands with soap and water. Heat milk and cinnamon in small saucepan over medium-low heat until simmering (do not let milk boil). Reduce heat and continue to slowly simmer for 2–3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat. Whisk the cocoa, salt (if desired), and brown sugar into heated milk until well mixed with no lumps. Stir in vanilla (if desired) and pour into mugs. Sprinkle with extra cinnamon.

Thanks to the University of Georgia Extension for this printable recipe.