Lady Cougars lose region opener at Independence

The North Panola Lady Cougars opened up Region2-3A play with a 59-33 loss at Independence Friday, Dec. 4.

Freshman Jy’keria Black led the way with ten points while Aniya Taylor followed with eight. Kirson Presley garnered five while Tyrah Jones finished with four points.

D’Aurian Linzy and Kiyah Cooper added two points while D’mya Williams and Shaniya Brown rounded out the scoring with one point each.

North Panola hosts Water Valley Tuesday before traveling to Holly Springs Friday in district games tipping off at 6 p.m.