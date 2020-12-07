expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

College Roundup

By Brad Greer

Published 1:57 am Monday, December 7, 2020

K.J. Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) while passing for 274 yards in Arkansas’ 50-48 loss at Missouri.

 D’Jordan Strong collected three tackles as No.15 Coastal Carolina (10-0) defeated No.11 BYU 22-17.
 Robert Hentz, II  had one tackle as Kansas St. lost 69-31 to Texas.
 Sylvonta Oliver registered one tackle in Memphis’ 35-21 loss at Tulane.
Ephraim Kitchen, Jr. garnered one tackle as Georgia Southern defeated Florida Atlantic 20-3.
Northwest Mississippi Community College captured the MACCC and National Community Community College National Championship with a 40-13 victory over defending national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night in Perkinston. The Bulldogs are coached by Batesville native Jack Wright.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

County standouts named to All-State team

College Roundup

Family members say officials not doing enough to protect prisoners from COVID-19

Analysis: Public health officials under strain amid pandemic

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE