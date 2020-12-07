College Roundup

K.J. Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) while passing for 274 yards in Arkansas’ 50-48 loss at Missouri.

D’Jordan Strong collected three tackles as No.15 Coastal Carolina (10-0) defeated No.11 BYU 22-17. Robert Hentz, II had one tackle as Kansas St. lost 69-31 to Texas. Sylvonta Oliver registered one tackle in Memphis’ 35-21 loss at Tulane. Ephraim Kitchen, Jr. garnered one tackle as Georgia Southern defeated Florida Atlantic 20-3. Northwest Mississippi Community College captured the MACCC and National Community Community College National Championship with a 40-13 victory over defending national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night in Perkinston. The Bulldogs are coached by Batesville native Jack Wright.