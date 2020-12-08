Jack Eugene Bailey, 62

Jack Eugene Bailey, age 62, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Courtland after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Jack will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 noon prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park. The family ask for those attending the service to please wear your mask.

A full obituary will be provided later today.