December 8, 2020

Jack Eugene Bailey, 62

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Jack Eugene Bailey, age 62, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Courtland after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Jack will be held on Friday, Dec. 11,  at 1 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 noon prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park. The family ask for those attending the service to please wear your mask.

A full obituary will be provided later today.

