expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Smugglers toss chicken wings, marijuana over fence of prison

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 1:07 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020
By Josh Carter
WLBT
Chicken wings, marijuana and cigars were among the contraband intercepted at a Mississippi prison Monday morning.

According to MDOC, smugglers threw more than 25 packages over a section of fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution around 1:30 a.m. These packages contained such items as cellphones, marijuana and 7 pounds of barbecued chicken wings.

Some of the contraband was also sewn into footballs which, according to MDOC, “easily cleared” the prison’s 18-foot tall fence.

Due to sensing technology, officers were able to locate the contraband and also caught sight of the smugglers’ vehicle. A search is now underway for that vehicle by state and local law enforcement.

Among the contraband seized, officials found:

  • 4 pounds of marijuana
  • 20 pounds of tobacco and rolling papers
  • 38 cellphones, chargers and Blue Tooth earbuds
  • An assortment of cigars
  • Over-the-counter cold medications
  • 10 cans of snuff
  • Several packs of cigarettes and lighters
  • 1 scale
  • 1 head scarf
  • 7 pounds of barbequed chicken wings.

Inmates having any connection with the smuggling attempt will lose eligibility for early release and accumulated earned time.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Dollar Tree recalling 143,000 candles for fire hazard

Henry Hardin, 72

Lafayette County official questions 1 name on lynching memorial

Womble wins Pigskin, Rowsey close second

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE