expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Vandalism on road equipment costly to county taxpayers

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 7:14 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Panola County Road Manager Bruce Cook, clearly frustrated, reported to the Board of Supervisors Monday that recent vandalism on county-owned equipment is greatly impeding his department’s effort to clean drainage ditches in the parts of the county most vulnerable to spring flooding.

Cook said thieves used a chisel to pry open locked storage boxes and break windows to access large equipment in the Curtis and Locke Station area of the county, stealing large batteries and communication radios worth thousands of dollars.

“We’re down there in the Delta part of Panola County trying our best to keep the ditches clear so the residents in that area won’t have to deal with all the flooding they’ve had in the past,” Cook said. “It’s mighty tough for the county to get that done when we can’t run equipment because people have stolen the batteries.”

It’s not feasible to move the heavy equipment several miles each day to and from the work sites, and Cook said employees try to leave the equipment in conspicuous areas hoping that would-be thieves are less likely to make it their target in open view.

“We just need citizens to keep an eye out and realize that nobody that’s not a county employee should be around any of the equipment we have to leave on site,” Cook said. “If anybody is around it we need citizens to get a tag number if they can and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

“The equipment won’t run without batteries and when the equipment won’t run then we aren’t digging. When the machines aren’t digging the downtime is hurting other parts of the county that aren’t getting work done, and the people who are getting flooded don’t get the help. It’s bad for the whole county.”

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Vandalism on road equipment costly to county taxpayers

County work policy changed for local projects

Pigskin Pick title goes to Guckert after review; Womble files legal challenge

Dollar Tree recalling 143,000 candles for fire hazard

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Vandalism on road equipment costly to county taxpayers

Panola County News

County work policy changed for local projects

Panola County News

Pigskin Pick title goes to Guckert after review; Womble files legal challenge

News

Dollar Tree recalling 143,000 candles for fire hazard

News

Lafayette County official questions 1 name on lynching memorial

News

Womble wins Pigskin, Rowsey close second

Panola County News

Sen. Boyd awarded NFIB Guardian Award

Panola County News

Convenience store coming on 6E

News

International recognition continues for MSU researcher

Batesville News

Mayor Autrey urging caution as Covid numbers continue rising

News

State budget proposal includes some spending cuts

News

Family members say officials not doing enough to protect prisoners from COVID-19

News

Analysis: Public health officials under strain amid pandemic

Panola County News

Panola County restaurant inspection grades

News

Certified 2020 General Election results available on state website

News

The Food Factor: Spiced Cocoa

News

COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say

Batesville News

Major water leaking forces early school dismissal

Panola County News

Partnering to prevent senior fraud

Batesville News

Billion Lights of Batesville contest prizes announced

News

State officials warn of possible medical marijuana scams

News

MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

Panola County News

Darby Sworn Monday

News

Is honey healthy? How to make sure you don’t get stung