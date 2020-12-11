expand
December 11, 2020

Loretta Anne Jones, 84

By Staff reports

Published 6:04 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Miss Loretta Anne Jones, 84, of Sardis, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home.

Miss Anne, as she was affectionately known by many, was born on Jan. 10, 1936, in Sardis to the late Ruby Bea Blakely and Heiskel Butler Jones. She graduated from Sardis High School and attended Northwest Mississippi Junior College where she was a Rangerette with the Ranger Band.

Following college, Miss Anne worked at the William Carter Company in Senatobia for 5 years and for CIT Corporation in Memphis for 18 years. After choosing a change of pace in her life, Miss Anne returned to Sardis in 1984 where she later earned her funeral director’s license and served as a funeral director with Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, formerly Moore Funeral Home, in Sardis  for over 35 years before her retirement in 2016.

She devoted her life to taking care of family members in need during their failing health. Miss Anne was a strong, independent lady, who had a kind heart and loving spirit and greeted everyone with a smile. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Sardis.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her nephew, William Jones of Phoenix, AZ; her great-nephews, Paul Lantrip of Sardis,  and Conner Jones of Phoenix, AZ; her cousin and caregiver, Pat Blakely of Sardis; her other cousins, Janice Barnes of Batesville, and Lynda Bowman of Houston, TX; her sister-in-law, Judy Jones of Phoenix, AZ, who was like a sister; and her grand-dog, Taz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Bobbie Lea Jones Long; her brother, Butler D. Jones; two nephews, Larry Lantrip and Johnny Lantrip; her great-niece, Melissa Anne Lantrip; and her great-nephew, Matthew Lantrip.

Services will be announced once arrangements have been finalized with the family.

In lieu of flowers, Miss Anne requested that contributions be made to the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101, www.memphisunionmission.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.

