December 11, 2020

MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas

By Staff reports

Published 8:57 am Friday, December 11, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will once again bring some extra holiday spirit to Mississippi’s highways this Christmas season. Starting Monday, December 14, MDOT will use its digital message signs (DMS) to remind the public to drive safely during this holiday season for MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas. Drivers will see a new holiday-themed safety message each day with the final one posted on December 25.

“MDOT created the 12 days of Christmas message boards to remind drivers that this is a busy time of year, and please take extra care when out on the roadways,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “We also wanted to find a fun way to engage the public to help ensure these safety messages stand out.”

Traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs and characters. However, any emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override any message already on the DMS boards.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2019 include:

IF YOU’RE TOO

BLITZEN TO DRIVE

FIND A SOBER SANTA

 

YOU’LL HAVE A BLUE CHRISTMAS

IF YOU DRIVE DRUNK

 

And here’s a preview of MDOT’s first Christmas message for 2020 which will be posted on December 14:

EVEN SANTA HAS TO

BUCKLE UP IN MS

IT’S THE LAW

