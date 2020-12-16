Billion Lights contest judging underway now

Batesville’s Main Street Program has released the list of addresses that have applied to be in the Billion Lights of Batesville contest.

The Billion Lights of Batesville is a new Christmas decoration contest that is encouraging residents to enter by decorating their home or place of business.

The idea is to provide a COVID-friendly Christmas activity beyond just the lights in the city square, said Mamie Avery, the Batesville Main Street Director and community development director Panola Partnership.

All residents were encouraged to decorate their homes and yards, and to contact Avery to officially enter the contest for cash and prizes. The entries were anonymously mapped throughout town, and will be judged on creativity, number of lights, use of lights, and overall Christmas Spirit.

The grand prize of the residential contest is $1000, sponsored by TVI Fiber, TVEPA and Smith Phillips Law Office. Second prize is a $100 gift certificate from Lowe’s of Batesville. Avery said the response was good for the first year, and she hopes the contest will become a Batesville tradition with increased participation next year.

“Our judges are out looking at all the entries each night this week and we will make the announcement of the winners on Monday, Dec. 21,” Avery said. “We hope everyone in the community will take time to ride around town and see these beautiful entries. I’m excited to see who the winner will be.”

The judges were chosen from a cross section of the Batesville population and include representatives from the City of Batesville, Panola County Courthouse, a teacher, a minister, and someone who works in the financial field.

The addresses are: 209 Turtle Creek Dr., 343 Woodland, 466 Woodland, 516 Woodland, 216 Dogwood Ln., 2140 Eureka Rd., 2679 Eureka Rd., 77 Oak Acres, 124 Magnolia Circle, 103 Keating Grove, 201 Lakewood Dr., 103 Womack Cove, 108 Vick St., 205 Vick St., 205 Pamela St., 201 Court St., 203 East St., 300 Broadway, 201 Court St., 873 Benson Rd. (Courtland), 159 Wells St. (Courtland), and 2742 Hughes Rd. (Courtland).