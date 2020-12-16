BJHS sweeps Cougars

Tre’Darious Hines drives past a North Panola defender at the Batesville Junior gym Thursday, Dec. 10. (Glennie Pou)

The Batesville Junior High 8th grade boys held North Panola without a field goal in the fourth quarter as the Tigers came away with a 39-22 victory over the visiting Cougars Thursday, Dec. 10.

Derrick Watson led the way with 12 points while Justin Pope added seven for the Tigers who led 21-14 at halftime.Demarttric Houston provided six points while Kanarious Burdette followed with five. Eric Bibbs and Caleb Lyle finished with three and two points apiece.

Tamarion Renix led North Panola with 11 points with Demetric Williams providing six points. Marquivious Magrum added three points with Deonte Lewers finishing with one point.

Girls Game

BJH 34

NP 17

Batesville made it a sweep as the Lady Tigers received 17 points from Shania Fondren to get past the Lady Cougars. Madison Haynie chipped in with eight points while McKenzie Houston provided five.Key’arria Jones rounded out the scoring with four points.

Kireunna Versell paced North Panola with seven points with De’Kara Moore and Reniya Simmons registering six and four points each.

Batesville travels to Lewisburg Thursday, Dec. 17, for four games starting at 5 p.m before taking off for the Christmans holidays.