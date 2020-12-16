expand
December 17, 2020

Cougars beat Holly High 57-53 on the road

By Brad Greer

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The North Panola Cougars picked up a big early season district win on the road with a 57-53 victory over Holly Springs Friday, Dec. 11.

Carl Robinson led the way with 14 points while Marcus James added 11. Deundre Smith chipped in with nine with Dee Brown providing seven.

Jaqwan Gale, Jakeen Bowdery and Tony Davis accounted for four points apiece. Demartius Wright rounded out the scoring with two points.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 2-0 in region play and 4-3 overall.

The North Panola Lady Cougars had their game postponed until a later date. Friday’s district tilt at Senatobia has also been postponed until a later date.

The Cougars are tentatively set to play in the Lewisburg Tournament Dec. 28-30

