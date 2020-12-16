Lawson family makes Food Pantry donation

Rufus and Cornelius Lawson, Jr.

The children of the late Rufus and Cornelius Lawson, Jr., of Batesville, have made a $2,000 contribution to the South Panola Food Pantry in honor of their parents.

“In times like these, we feel the importance of giving back to the community that we love dearly. The services provided by the pantry are valuable and necessary in our present day circumstances. When we think of all the people who have been helped already, and when we think of the vast number of people still in need, we hope this monetary donation will be a blessing to families in need and create a more sustainable world,” read the letter of acknowledgment that accompanied the gift.

The Lawson children, grandchildren, and friends were compelled to help support this good cause for the people in Panola County.