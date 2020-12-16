expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Lawson family makes Food Pantry donation

By Staff reports

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Rufus and Cornelius Lawson, Jr.

The children of the late Rufus and Cornelius Lawson, Jr., of Batesville, have made a $2,000 contribution to the South Panola Food Pantry in honor of their parents.

“In times like these, we feel the importance of giving back to the community that we love dearly. The services provided by the pantry are valuable and necessary in our present day circumstances. When we think of all the people who have been helped already, and when we think of the vast number of people still in need, we hope this monetary donation will be a blessing to families in need and create a more sustainable world,” read the letter of acknowledgment that accompanied the gift.

The Lawson children, grandchildren, and  friends were compelled to help support this good cause for the people in Panola County.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

If Congress approves another stimulus, when will checks show up?

Edward Sprayberry

Batesville Municipal Court 12/16

Gov. declares Dec. 20 a day of ‘prayer, humility and fasting’

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE