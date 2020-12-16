Northwest holds drive-thru graduation

In a time of social distancing, with traditional in-person ceremonies taking a backseat to alternative celebrations, Northwest Mississippi Community College recently held a drive-thru graduation event to celebrate Fall 2020 graduates.

The event took place on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Haraway Center Porte Cochere on the Senatobia campus. The drive-thru route began at the college’s main entrance on Highway 51, and wound through campus to the Haraway Center, where Northwest leaders were waiting to congratulate the graduates.

To add to the merriment of the occasion, a number of departments set up tents, decked out in a “Winter Wonderland” theme, along the route to cheer on the graduates. The full event was live streamed on Northwest’s YouTube channel, which can be found at youtube.com/NorthwestCC.

To learn more about the college’s pathways and programs, visit northwestms.edu.