2020 All Panola County Football Team
Most Valuable Player:
Carl Robinson (Sr.) North Panola: Robinson did just about everything in leading the Cougars to a 8-2 record and a undefeated District 2-3A championship. The 6’1-180 pound senior accounted for 839 All-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, Robinson tallied 33 tackles with four passes broken-up.
Offense
Player-of-the-Year:
Ryan Gibson (Sr) North Delta
Gibson, a three-year starting quarterback for the Green Wave ran for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns and 563 yards passing and eight touchdowns while leading North Delta to the District 1-3A championship.
QB – QD Walls (Soph.) NP
RB – Hawk Aldison (Sr.) ND
RB – D’mariun Perteet (Soph.) SP
RB – Martez Clark (Sr.) SP
WR – Cameron Wright (Sr.) SP
WR – Drake Barton (Sr.) ND
OL – Blaine Sanders (Sr.) ND
OL – Jaylashun Gardner (Sr.) NP
OL – Dorian Baker (Sr.) SP
OL – Dalton Barton (Sr.) ND
OL – Steven Ashe (Sr.) NP
K – Louis Smith (Soph.) ND
** No Punter Named
Defense:
Player-of-the-Year:
Alex Gross (Sr.) North Panola
Gross amassed 46 tackles (24 for-loss) with five quarterback sacks and also had 258 yards rushing and five touchdowns from his running back position.
DL – Max Micheal (Soph.) ND
DL – Tra’ Norwood (Sr.) SP
DL – Tym Taylor (Sr.) SP
DL – Jayashun Gardner (Sr.) NP
LB – Rod Taylor (Sr.) NP
LB – Theodore Henley III (Sr.)NP
LB – Jamelvin Webb (Sr.) SP
LB – Martin Wolfe (Jr.) ND
DB – Steven Edwards (Sr.) NP
DB – A.J.Howard (Sr.) SP
DB – Marquavious Harris (Sr.) SP
DB – Jamauri Milton (Sr.) NP