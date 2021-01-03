Property Transfers 12/14-18

Property transfers between Dec. 14-18, 2020, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Court:

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Sharon Bradley, Part of South ½ of Southwest Quarter & 2 Acre Part of South ½ of Southeast ¼ West of Rd.

Samantha M. Skillman to Maritza Benitez-Guevara and Marilin Odeth Sandoval-Benitez, 414 Windover Drive.

Bettye J. Webster to Larry Shearon Jr., A fraction of North Half of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

James Andrew Yelton and Laura Ann Bates Woods to Harold Wayne Reed and Kristine Kay Bennett-Reed, Fractional Part of Lot 59 of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

State of Mississippi to 2vin Home Investments, LLC, Lots 22, 53 & 54 of Sardis Lake Estates.

State of Mississippi to Joshua Tree Associates, LLC, Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Darius Tyrone Smith to Mary Turner Brooks, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Elijah Hamilton and Rosie Hamilton to Darrell Henderson, Lots 11, 12, & 13, Block C, Liberty Heights Subdivision.

Angela Jaudon to Michael R Dyson, Lot 7, Orchard Subdivision, part of Lot 4, Block 23.

Nicholas W. Warren and Shelli Warren to Kim R. Davis, Lot No.1 of Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Donald E. Unsell and Mary Unsell Aquino to Daniel Greer, III and Sidney Greer, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Willam Roden and Christy Roden to Between the Lakes Storage LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jordan Bailey Ciaramitaro and Brandon Ray Ciaramitaro to Dorthy Dilmore Overton, Lot 52 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Thelma J. Turner Taylor to Latosha Turner, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carnell Lewis and Margaret J. Lewis to Carnell Lewis, Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Linda G. Robertson to Linda Gail Baker and Randy Lee Baker, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

James A. Wilson and Kimberly A. Wilson to Bridge Four Properties LLC, Lot #10 of the Unrecorded Hickory Hills Addition of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision, a part of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Estate of John Oscar Greene to Melinda Meadows and John Oscar Greene III, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Dana Brock Gee and Cortney Gee to Lucas Daniels, Lot 36 of the first addition of Saree Subdivision.

Gary T. Wray and Danny N. Wray to Frances J. Phillips, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 7 South.

Jimmy Hall and Earneste Hall to Lynneshia Moore, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, in the Second Judicial District.

Sardis Deeds

Michael C. Saripkin to Joe Bray and Cassie Bray, 332 Hightower Street.

FPI Properties, LLC to Donald Lee Dearing and Donna M. Dearing, All of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 9 West, in the First Judicial District.

State of Mississippi to Stone Denning, Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 8 West, Second Judicial District.

Kenny Brown to Sharil Brown, Candace Anderson, and Leslie Vanpelt, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Sharil Brown, Candace Anderson, and Leslie Vanpelt to Connie Donahou, That fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ℅ Radian Settlement Services, Inc. from Christopher Boothe, SW Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, First Judicial District.

Divine Deliverance Temple by and through Johnny Dickson, Ruthie Dickson and Aaron Hibbler, as Trustees from James Hibbler, Lot 1, Block D, Town of Crenshaw, Mississippi.

Sean Ryan Tutor to Megan Buckingham, A parcel of land located in the Northwest Corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, in the First Judicial District.